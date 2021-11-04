Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Attorneys’ Fees – Marital Estate – Reasonableness (access required)

Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution – Attorneys’ Fees – Marital Estate – Reasonableness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 4, 2021

Even though the $83,884 in attorneys’ fees awarded to plaintiff exceeded the $57,950.55 value of the parties’ net marital estate, given (1) the size of defendant’s separate estate, (2) his income level, (3) the contentiousness and length of this litigation, and (4) the trial court’s findings as to the reasonableness of the fees, the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo