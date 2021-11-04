Quantcast
Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Abuse of Sibling – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 4, 2021

Where the trial court focused almost exclusively on the abuse of newborn “Amy’s” older sister, “Jennifer,” with a brief mention of the respondent-Mother’s failure to make progress on her case plan, the findings do not specifically address a substantial risk of physical, mental or emotional impairment as a consequence of the failure to provide proper ...

