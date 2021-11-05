Quantcast
Elements of crime couldn’t be aggravating factors  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 5, 2021

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has vacated the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to felony death by motor vehicle, finding that the trial court erroneously used elements of the crime to support the aggravating factors used in his sentencing.  Barrod Heggs killed another motorist when he crashed into their vehicle at nearly 100 mph ...

