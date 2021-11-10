Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Subsequent Class Certification – Consent (access required)

Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Subsequent Class Certification – Consent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 10, 2021

Where defendant joined in a motion for a continuance, which indicated that the parties had agreed to file cross-motions for summary judgment and to address class certification if the matter were not resolved during the summary judgment stage, defendant waived ay objection it may have had to the trial court granting plaintiff’s motion for class ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo