Civil Practice – Virginia eluding statute qualifies as crime of moral turpitude (access required)

Civil Practice – Virginia eluding statute qualifies as crime of moral turpitude (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 10, 2021

Where the Virginia eluding statute’s mens rea required at least recklessness, and vehicular flight from law enforcement has been consistently found to involve sufficient risk and danger to be morally reprehensible, the statute qualified as a crime of moral turpitude. Background Jose Neftaly Canales Granados challenges an order of removal based on his conviction for two crimes ...

