NCCIDS elects new chair (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 10, 2021

The members of the North Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense Services have voted to appoint Dorothy Hairston Mitchell as the commission’s new chair. Mitchell succeeds outgoing chair Darrin Jordan, who is presently serving as the president of the North Carolina State Bar. Mitchell is a clinical associate professor of law at North Carolina Central University School of ...

