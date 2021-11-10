Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Student claims school officials failed to stop harassment, abuse (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Student claims school officials failed to stop harassment, abuse (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 10, 2021

Although the defendants argued a student’s use of a Jane Doe pseudonym without court permission was a jurisdictional defect, that argument failed because her complaint alleging she was harmed by the school’s failure to end the sexual harassment and abuse she suffered in middle school showed an actual case or controversy with real impact on ...

