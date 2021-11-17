Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative — OSHA Citation – Notice of Contest – Untimely (access required)

Administrative — OSHA Citation – Notice of Contest – Untimely (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 17, 2021

Even though the OSHA Review Commission docketed the petitioner-employer’s “Notice of Contest” challenging an OSHA citation, since the citation had been issued more than 15 months earlier and gave petitioner 15 business days to file its Notice of Contest, petitioner’s Notice of Contest was not timely filed, and petitioner has failed to show that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo