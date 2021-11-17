Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 17, 2021

Although defendant was 16 years old when he allegedly committed the Class H felonies with which he is charged (breaking or entering and larceny), since the alleged crimes occurred before the effective date of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act, it is not a violation of defendant’s constitutional rights for him to be tried as an ...

