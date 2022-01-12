Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The closing argument – a perspective (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 12, 2022

BY PAUL MARK SANDLER BridgeTower Media Newswires The purpose of the closing argument is to incite jurors or a judge to render the decision you request. It is not about impressing listeners with your eloquence. According to the apocryphal tale, when listeners heard Demosthenes, they would remark, “What a pretty speech.” After hearing Cicero, they would remark, ...

