Deadly gas leak leads to $5.5M settlement (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires January 14, 2022

A case involving a deadly explosion prompted by a gas leak at a North Carolina home has been settled for $5.5 million, the plaintiffs’ attorneys report. John Jensen of Jensen Law Group on Chapel Hill and Lee Falls of Falls Law Firm in Charlotte report that the blast destroyed the home, killing both the husband and ...

