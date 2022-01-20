Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Ex Post Facto Law – Supreme Court Decision – Self-Help (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2022

Where our Supreme Court ruled that existing law did not permit a party to legally engage in self-help under a claim of right if the property at issue was subject to an illegal transaction, application of the Supreme Court’s ruling to defendant’s case does not violate the ex post facto clauses of the U.S. and ...

