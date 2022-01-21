N.C. attorney pleads guilty to bank fraud conspiracy

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina attorney has pleaded guilty for her role in a conspiracy in which she and others created credit profiles using illegally obtained social security numbers and used the accounts to buy a luxury car and get plastic surgery, a federal prosecutor said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said in a news release that Tiffany Dawn Russell, 43, of Durham, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and financial institution fraud and filing a false tax return.

At sentencing on April 18, Russell faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the fraud charge, and another three years in prison and $250,000 fine for filing a false tax return, the news release said.

According to an indictment, Russell and the others applied for loans and credit cards with social security numbers not issued to them, and conspired to use fraudulently obtained credit cards to pay for her 2016 plastic surgery.

Russell and two others were also charged with bank fraud for using false identities to buy vehicles, lawn equipment and electronics. Her co-conspirators have pleaded guilty.

As part of her plea agreement, Russell consented to forfeit more than $2 million, the news release said.