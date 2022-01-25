Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Massage parlor assault leads to $1.5M settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 25, 2022

A Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted during a massage at a large-chain establishment has settled her lawsuit for $1.5 million, her attorneys report. The woman was represented by Winston Kirby and Andrew Avram of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh, who said that the woman suffered minor physical injuries and severe emotional distress after the male ...

