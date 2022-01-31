Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Injury to Personal Property – Painting – Painter & Corporation – Restitution Amount (access required)

Criminal Practice — Injury to Personal Property – Painting – Painter & Corporation – Restitution Amount (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 31, 2022

The magistrate’s charging order in this case alleged that defendant damaged a painting belonging to painter Jonas Gerard, but the state’s evidence showed that the painting was actually owned by Gerard’s corporation Jonas Gerard Fine Arts, Inc. (JGFAI). Nonetheless, the state presented sufficient evidence that Gerard had a “special property interest” in the painting such ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo