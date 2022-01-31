Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – No habeas relief despite juror's false statements (access required)

Criminal Practice – No habeas relief despite juror’s false statements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 31, 2022

Where a juror in the trial of a man ultimately sentenced to death for killing a police officer falsely answered three voir dire questions, including whether a relative was employed by law enforcement, because the district court found his false answers were unintentional and did not reveal actual bias, habeas relief was denied. Background Thomas Alexander Porter ...

