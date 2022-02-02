Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Buckner named new Supreme Court clerk (access required)

Buckner named new Supreme Court clerk (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 2, 2022

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has announced that Grant Buckner has been named as the court’s 17th clerk.  Buckner has long been a fixture at the Supreme Court, having established the framework and jurisdiction for its Office of Administrative Counsel, provided legal counsel to the court, offered editing advice on opinions, provided staff support to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo