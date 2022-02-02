Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Carteret County judge reprimanded (access required)

Carteret County judge reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Andrew K. Wigmore Location: Emerald Isle Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 14, 2021 Background: While Wigmore, who is now a district court judge, was still in private practice, he resolved a criminal matter on behalf of a client who was the daughter of friends of his, but misstated the deadline by which the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo