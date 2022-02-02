Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney reprimanded (Nov. 2021) (access required)

Charlotte attorney reprimanded (Nov. 2021) (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Matthew P. Doyle Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 12, 2021 Background: After receiving emails from a fraudster posing as one of his firm’s clients, Doyle wired a disbursement payoff for a mortgage refinancing from his trust account per the wiring instructions in the emails without verifying the authenticity of the wiring ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo