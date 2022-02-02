Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Durham attorney reprimanded (Nov. 2021) (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Jerry B. Clayton Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1970 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 9, 2021 Background: A client paid Clayton a $15,000 flat fee to handle a criminal matter. When the client filed a petition for a fee dispute resolution, Clayton was unable to explain how the fee was reasonable for the amount of work he ...

