Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Matthews attorney censured (access required)

Matthews attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: John C. Snyder III Location: Matthews Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Censured on Nov. 9, 2021 Background: A client retained Snyder to work on a claim against a school district. The client paid Snyder $23,500 in attorneys’ fees, which was clearly excessive for the amount of work Snyder performed and the results obtained. Snyder also failed ...

