Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney censured (Nov. 2021) (access required)

Raleigh attorney censured (Nov. 2021) (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Edward V. Williams Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Censured on Nov. 9, 2021 Background: Williams was administratively suspended in July 2020. At the time Williams had a client with a matter pending and continued to advise the client about the case after he was suspended. Williams failed to appear at a hearing on behalf ...

