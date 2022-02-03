Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 87-year-old man’s estate reaches $2M settlement  (access required)

87-year-old man’s estate reaches $2M settlement  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 3, 2022

A motor vehicle collision that led to the death of an elderly man has resulted in a $2 million settlement, the estate’s attorney reports.  Donald Strickland of Durham reports that the victim spent roughly three weeks in the hospital after a crash in which the defendant’s truck had run a stop sign and struck his driver’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo