Trustees, a last resort for winding down practices, are needed more than ever 

The first time that Lori Rosbrugh was appointed to serve as a trustee to wind down another attorney’s law practice, she fell into it by happenstance. A young civil trial attorney worked down the hall in her office building, and one day she noticed that his client file cabinet had been placed in the public lobby area. Through a series of phone calls, Rosbrugh learned that the state bar needed someone willing to wind down his practice while he went on disability.

“I didn’t go looking for it,” Rosbrugh said. “It sort of found me, but because it was someone I knew, sort of, from seeing this person on the same hall, I felt a calling to do it.”

What are sometimes known as the four D’s—death, disability, disbarment, and disappearance—are unfortunately finding an increasing number of attorneys. This had been a growing problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s partly because Baby Boomer generation lawyers are now reaching an age where health issues are more likely to come on suddenly, but it’s also partly because an increasing number of attorneys are showing little interest in retiring and appear content to continue practicing until they eventually die with their boots on.

But whenever an actively practicing attorney in North Carolina experiences one of the four D’s and lacks a law partner or other attorney who can take over their practice, the state bar has to step in and find someone who can serve a trustee to protect the attorney’s clients. It’s a job the state bar finds itself having to do with greater frequency. In 2021 there were 23 trustees appointed across the state, the large majority of them due to deaths. Sometimes finding a trustee who can wind down an attorney’s practice can be a significant challenge.

There are a variety of ways that the state bar can learn about an attorney’s unexpected death or disability. (Disappearances remain rare, but sometimes it happens that attorneys simply stop coming to work one day and can’t be found.) Sometimes, as in Rosbrugh’s case, the bar will get tipped off by another attorney. Other times the bar might be notified by a judge, or one of the attorney’s clients.

Once the bar determines that it needs to step in, its role is simply to find someone who can act as a trustee to protect the interests and property of the attorney’s clients. Brian Oten, ethics counsel for the bar, emphasized that the bar is not in a position to be a safety net for all lawyers or ensure that a law practice can continue to function in an attorney’s absence.

“We are the last resort if no one can step into a practice and wind it down,” Oten said. “The trustees wind down a practice, they don’t conserve it. They notify clients and return client property. Our way of helping is by shutting it down.”

Little boxes in the back room and they all look just the same

From the moment that the need for a trustee arises, it often takes several weeks for the state bar to conduct its investigation, identify a trustee, and get a senior resident superior court judge to enter an order giving that trustee access to the attorney’s office, trust account and files. As such, a trustee’s first job is often to perform a sort of triage—some clients may be fine for months as the trustee winds down the practice, but some clients may have a hearing coming up the next week that they expect their attorney to show up to.

From there, the work can go in all sorts of directions. Oten said that if a law firm is no longer paying its bills, power may be shut off in the firm’s office, or the firm might be evicted, and the bar has at times had to negotiate with landlords to buy time for a trustee to sort through and conserve all of an attorney’s physical files.

In some cases, the number of files to sort through can be daunting. Jennifer Knox, an attorney in Raleigh who has served as a trustee on several occasions, said that she’s walked into rooms where the boxes of files have been piled literally from floor to ceiling. The files might be for active cases, or they might be for cases that were handled 15 or 20 years ago and should have long been disposed of—but oftentimes there’s no way for a trustee to easily ascertain which files are which.

“One lawyer had literally thousands and thousands of closed cases that he just never got rid of,” Knox said. “I had to hire somebody do go through those because I figured I’d never get through them.”

Rosbrugh has dealt with similar problems when serving as a trustee, but the first attorney whose practice she wound down—the young lawyer whose personal effects got dumped into the lobby—had the opposite problem. All of his records were electronic, but she wasn’t able to get access to his computer. With no paper records at all, Rosbrugh had to use his trust account records to essentially reverse engineer his caseload. She recommended that even paperless offices keep some kind of paper list of clients.

“Even just something that’s updated once a year would be better than absolutely nothing,” Rosbrugh said. “It’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle where you don’t even know how many pieces there are in the puzzle.”

‘If someone stepped into your office, could they figure it out?’

Trustees and state bar staff had several suggestions for what solo practitioners should be doing to ensure that a trustee can protect their clients’ interests should the unexpected happen. The first is to routinely close out files and have them shredded once the rules permit them to do so. At a minimum, at least labeling closed out files as such can save trustees a tremendous amount of time and effort.

Second, attorneys should have a written guide that a trustee would be able to easily find that would allow them to make sense of the attorney’s files and caseload and begin contacting clients.

“Attorneys should have a road map accessible,” Oten said. “Think about your habits now. If someone stepped into your office, could they figure it out?”

Best of all would be for attorneys to speak ahead of time with someone who would be willing and able to serve as a trustee in the event they become incapacitated. The attorney and the potential trustee can thus prepare in advance so the trustee will know what the attorney’s filing system is and where their trust accounts are kept.

Many attorneys may assume that their support staff may be able to handle all of these questions, and in the very short term, that may well be the case. But if there’s no longer a paycheck coming in because the lawyer is gone, employees may need to leave the firm and find other jobs. So while support staff can likely step up in the days immediately after a death or health incident, they can’t be counted on to do so for months—and they have no professional obligation to do so.

There are reasons for putting these safeguards in place beyond just making life easy for a trustee, should it ever come to that. First, attorneys have an ethical obligation to protect clients’ interests. But trustees are also compensated for their time. (The rate is $75 an hour for attorneys and $20 an hour for non-lawyer assistants.) The state bar acts as a last resort for payment, but the cost of winding down the practice is a debt for which the attorney’s estate is liable. So having a road map in place that will save the trustee time can help minimize the cost deducted from the attorney’s estate.

Greenhorns and veterans both keen to serve

The bar is always looking for more attorneys to volunteer to serve as trustees. Because a trustee may need to make visits to the attorney’s home to recover documents, or speak to the attorney’s family during what may be a particularly sensitive and difficult time for them, it’s very helpful if the trustee is from the same area as the lawyer. It’s also helpful, although certainly not essential, if the trustee knew the attorney personally.

“If you’ve got a relationship with them, excellent,” said Savannah Perry, the bar’s deputy counsel who works with trustees to guide them through the process.

The ease or difficulty of finding such a trustee can vary significantly depending on where the lawyer was from and what sort of law they practiced. Finding trustees in metropolises like Raleigh and Charlotte is rarely an issue, but finding trustees in smaller communities is often hard. And while taking over a file of, say, mostly traffic tickets is comparatively straightforward, estate planning and real estate attorneys present especially difficult challenges because those attorneys will often be in possession of reams of original documents that the trustee must sift through.

Trustees aren’t expected to offer any legal representation to an attorney’s clients—their role is limited simply to ensuring that clients are informed about the lawyer’s incapacity and returning their files and any entrusted funds. As such, there’s no reason why a trustee needs to have practiced in the same area of law as the incapacitated attorney. But there’s also nothing that precludes a trustee from taking on the attorney’s clients as their own, and this can work to the benefit of both the trustee and the client.

If no one who knew the attorney personally is able to serve, the bar often finds volunteers by reaching out to attorneys who are at either end of their career journeys. For new attorneys, serving as a trustee can be a way to gain valuable real-world experience. At the other end, attorneys who are recently retired or transitioning out of practice may have the time and the interest to serve their communities in such a fashion.

For many, serving as a trustee is a satisfying means of community service. Knox said that the best part of serving as a trustee has been helping out the attorneys’ clients.

“I think as lawyers we don’t always get thanked by our clients. There was one lawyer in particular that had a real connection with his clients. I hope that this lawyer knew that he did make a difference in people’s lives. I think as lawyers we do make a difference in people’s lives, even if we aren’t told that on a regular basis. It makes me feel good that he had made a difference in people’s lives.”

