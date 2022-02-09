Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / By gorge: DOT to pay $2.9M for taking scenic land  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 9, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pay $2.9 million to a landowner after its road-widening operation required it to take part of a three-acre tract of land in Caldwell County that had previously had an unobstructed view into the Grandfather Mountain Gorge, the landowner’s attorneys report. George Autry Jr., Stephanie Autry, and Jeremy Hopkins of ...

