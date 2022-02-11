Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Appeals – Would-Be Intervenor – Abandonment – Dueling Creditors (access required)

Civil Practice — Appeals – Would-Be Intervenor – Abandonment – Dueling Creditors (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 11, 2022

the superior court’s denial of its motion to intervene in this action—wherein the superior court also extinguished the judgment creditor’s liens—since the judgment creditor failed to cite any authority to support its right to intervene, it has abandoned this issue. Since the judgment creditor therefore remains a nonparty, it may not appeal other matters addressed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo