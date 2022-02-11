Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Sentencing – Murder & Other Charges – Anders Brief (access required)

Criminal Practice — Sentencing – Murder & Other Charges – Anders Brief (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 11, 2022

Defendant pled guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and felony assault on a local detention officer causing physical injury, and his plea agreement specifically addressed sentencing: defendant would be sentenced to life without parole on the murder charge, and sentences for the other charges would run consecutive to each other and concurrent with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo