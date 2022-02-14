Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Voluntary Manslaughter – Exclusion of Evidence from Victim's Cell Phone (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 14, 2022

The trial court permitted substantial evidence in support of defendant's claim of self-defense, and thus the court affirmed defendant’s conviction. Defendant was charged with the homicide of Augustus Brandon, with whom defendant had an acrimonious relationship. On the date of Brandon’s death, defendant claimed that Brandon passed defendant on the road and then pulled in behind ...

