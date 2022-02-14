Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Judges / Judges — Court Clerk – Misconduct – Removal – Reliance of Acts Not Alleged in Charging Affidavit (access required)

Judges — Court Clerk – Misconduct – Removal – Reliance of Acts Not Alleged in Charging Affidavit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 14, 2022

A trial judge’s order removing court clerk for willful misconduct was vacated when the reasons in support of the order cited actions by the clerk that were not alleged in the charging affidavit, depriving the clerk of notice and opportunity to defend against those alleged actions. Patricia Chastain was elected to serve as the superior court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo