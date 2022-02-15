Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / DOT to pay $3.2M for loss of parking at drug store  (access required)

DOT to pay $3.2M for loss of parking at drug store  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 15, 2022

 An eminent domain lawsuit over a Wilmington property that houses a CVS drugstore has reached a $3.2 million settlement, the landowner’s attorneys report.   George Autry Jr., Stephanie Autry, and Jeremy Hopkins of Cranfill Sumner in Raleigh report that the dispute concerned parking issues that the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s road-widening plans might create.  Hopkins said that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo