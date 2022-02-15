Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
N.C. man hurt in dredging mishap settles suit for $3.5M (access required)

By: David Baugher February 15, 2022

A North Carolina man whose foot was mangled in a mishap during a dredging operation in Florida will receive a $3.5 million settlement for his Jones Act claim, his attorneys report. Don Evans, Jr. and Seth Buskirk of Clark, Newton & Evans in Wilmington said that in 2017 their client, Kyle Ginley, was climbing a ladder ...

