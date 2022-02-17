Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Consumer Protection – Magistrate judge’s jurisdiction not affected by absent class member (access required)

Consumer Protection – Magistrate judge’s jurisdiction not affected by absent class member (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 17, 2022

Where 28 U.S.C. § 636(c) provides a magistrate judge with jurisdiction to approve a class action and enter judgment only by consent of the parties, the court, in a case of first impression, joined every other circuit to address the issue in holding that absent class members aren’t “parties.” Background This case arises from a class action ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo