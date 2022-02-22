Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Arbitration – Bank customer avoids arbitration of residential mortgage dispute (access required)

Arbitration – Bank customer avoids arbitration of residential mortgage dispute (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2022

Where a customer alleged his bank violated the Truth in Lending Act, or TILA, by using money in his deposit accounts to pay the outstanding balance on a Home Equity Line of Credit or HELOC, the bank could not compel arbitration because the arbitration agreements were executed after passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, which imposed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo