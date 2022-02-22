Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Right to Silence – State’s Evidence – Harmless Error (access required)

Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Right to Silence – State’s Evidence – Harmless Error (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2022

Despite defendant’s assertion that she would rely on the affirmative defense of duress, the state should not have introduced evidence of her silence at the time of her arrest. Nevertheless, the trial court’s admission of a single reference to defendant’s silence was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt given the other evidence of her guilt. We find ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo