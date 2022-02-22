Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Voluntary Intoxication – Intent – Handgun – Chain of Custody (access required)

Criminal Practice — Voluntary Intoxication – Intent – Handgun – Chain of Custody (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 22, 2022

Before he shot victim Smith, defendant had been drinking for more than six hours and had acted recklessly in displaying a gun in front of a child; after the shooting, he went to a friend’s house and honked the horn of his car for 30 minutes. However, victim Plair testified that defendant and Smith argued ...

