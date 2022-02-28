Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Feb. 28 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Feb. 28 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2022

Michele M. Glessner has joined Moore & Van Allen as a member of the firm’s intellectual property group in its Charlotte office. Glessner counsels clients on complex trademark, patent, copyright, and other intellectual property issues. She was previously a partner at Alston & Bird. Colby Jenkins has joined Alston & Bird as a partner in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo