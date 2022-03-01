Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fatal work zone crash leads to $3.6M settlement  (access required)

Fatal work zone crash leads to $3.6M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 1, 2022

A 73-year-old woman whose husband was killed in a car wreck in a work zone has settled her wrongful death suit for $3.6 million, her attorneys report.   Donald Dunn of Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro and David Kirby of Edwards Kirby in Raleigh represented Andrea Sawyer and the estate of her husband, 77-year-old Charles Sawyer. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo