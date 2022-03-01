Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State to pay $6.6M after shops’ parking squeezed  (access required)

By: David Baugher March 1, 2022

The owners of a shopping center in Wilmington have reached a $6.6 million settlement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation after a dispute over how easements and other issues would impact parking, the landowners’ attorneys report.  George Autry Jr., Stephanie Autry, and Jeremy Hopkins of Cranfill Sumner in Raleigh report that the NCDOT took rights ...

