Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – ‘Ambiguous’ jury verdict insufficient for habeas relief (access required)

Criminal Practice – ‘Ambiguous’ jury verdict insufficient for habeas relief (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2022

Where it was unclear whether the jury relied solely on now-invalid predicate counts in rendering guilty verdicts on two other counts, the defendant wasn’t entitled to habeas relief. He needed to show “more than a reasonable possibility” that the jury only found him guilty on the two counts because it improperly considered the now-invalid counts, ...

