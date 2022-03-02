Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Injured ‘Ironman’ settles suit for $1.3M in bike crash  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 2, 2022

A bicyclist who crashed into a vehicle that had pulled in front of him has settled his suit for $1.3 million, his attorney reports.  Ann Groninger of Johnson & Groninger in Charlotte reports that her client and two other cyclists were riding along a Union County road when a 17-year-old driver leaving his neighborhood gunned his ...

