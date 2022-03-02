Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Insurance – UnitedHealthcare failed to provide documents to policyholder (access required)

Insurance – UnitedHealthcare failed to provide documents to policyholder (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2022

Where UnitedHealthcare failed to provide documents requested by a father who sought payments for services provided to his minor son on the basis the documents were HIPPA-protected, but some were not HIPPA protected, the father had a right to obtain plan-related documents and United never told him he had submitted a deficient HIPPA form, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo