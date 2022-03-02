Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence — Unfair Trade Practices – Capital Investment – Not ‘In Commerce’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2022

Where plaintiff’s loan to defendant Robertson’s trucking business was a capital-raising device, it was not “in or affecting commerce.” Moreover, the loan was neither between businesses nor between a business and a consumer. As a result, the Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act does not apply. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial ...

