Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals (access required)

High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the reach of a federal law that strengthens penalties for career criminals found to illegally have a gun. The high court was ruling in the case of a man a lower court classified as a career criminal after counting the man's burglary of 10 different public storage ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo