Home / Courts / 4th Circuit /

Immigration – Asylum applicant fails to show attacks were based on targeted group (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2022

Where the record showed that the asylum applicant was not targeted because of her membership in a particular social group but because the assailant attacked anyone who aided his former wife, the asylum claim was denied. Background Veronica Toledo-Vasquez petitions this court to review an order from the Board of Immigration Appeals or BIA, denying her application ...

