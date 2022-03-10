Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – BIA erred by not considering murder of asylum applicant’s brother (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2022

Where the Honduran native’s first application for asylum was denied as untimely, but he then filed a second application after his brother’s murder, the Board of Immigration Appeals or BIA, erred by refusing to reopen the application. The murder constituted a material change in circumstances. Background Napoleon Garcia Hernandez, a native and citizen of Honduras, petitions for ...

