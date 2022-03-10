Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Labor & Employment – Denial of extra pay not based on drama teacher's race (access required)

Labor & Employment – Denial of extra pay not based on drama teacher’s race (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2022

Where a high school drama teacher alleged the school board failed to pay him for his tech work because of his race, but he had been paid a theater director supplement and he did not allege that any other performing arts teacher in the school system received more than one supplement, the school board prevailed ...

