Cooper grants clemency to 3 who offended as teenagers (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 11, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted clemency on Thursday to three prisoners who had pleaded guilty to murders committed while in their teens, after a new panel recommended their release following decades behind bars. Cooper signed clemency papers, which take effect March 24, for April Leigh Barber, Joshua Chase McKay and Anthony Kasheen ...

