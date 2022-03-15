Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC top court decision keeps domestic violence ruling intact (access required)

NC top court decision keeps domestic violence ruling intact (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 15, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that said domestic violence protection orders in the state must apply to same-sex dating cases . The state's highest court on Friday affirmed and altered a Court of Appeals decision from December 2020 that had involved a woman who ended her relationship with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo