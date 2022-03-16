Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$1.275M settlement for auto crash victim

By: Heath Hamacher March 16, 2022

A 25-year-old Johnson County man who was severely injured when his vehicle crashed into a commercial vehicle that had crossed the center line while making a right turn has settled his personal injury case for $1.275 million, his attorneys report. Bob Whitley and Ann Ochsner of Whitley Law Firm in Raleigh and Luke Durham of Brock ...

