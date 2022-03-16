Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – Patients sue to continue Planned Parenthood Medicaid services (access required)

Civil Practice – Patients sue to continue Planned Parenthood Medicaid services (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 16, 2022

Where South Carolina terminated its enrollment agreements with Planned Parenthood because it provided abortion services, a woman who used Planned Parenthood for her gynecological care had standing to sue to enjoin the termination on the grounds it violated Medicaid’s free-choice-of-provider provision. Background In July 2018, the South Carolina governor issued an executive order directing South Carolina’s Department ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo